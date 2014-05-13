MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Books: Global Industry Guide ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Global Books industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global books market.
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global books market.
Leading company profiles reveal details of key books market players’ global operations and financial performance.
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global books market with five year forecasts.
Compares data from 14 major economies alongside individual country chapters.
Visit Complete Report Here: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/books-global-industry-guide
Highlights
The global books market had total revenues of $119bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% between 2009 and 2013.
The physical segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $110.4bn, equivalent to 93.0% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.7% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $136.0bn by the end of 2018.
Table of Content
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market value
Market value forecast
Category segmentation
Geography segmentation
INTRODUCTION
What is this report about?
Who is the target reader?
How to use this report
Definitions
Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/197720
GLOBAL BOOKS
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
BOOKS IN ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
BOOKS IN EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
BOOKS IN FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/197720
BOOKS IN GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Data
Market Segmentation
Market outlook
Five forces analysis
Macroeconomic indicators
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