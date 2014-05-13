Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Global Books industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global books market.

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global books market.

Leading company profiles reveal details of key books market players’ global operations and financial performance.

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global books market with five year forecasts.

Compares data from 14 major economies alongside individual country chapters.



Visit Complete Report Here: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/books-global-industry-guide



Highlights



The global books market had total revenues of $119bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% between 2009 and 2013.

The physical segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $110.4bn, equivalent to 93.0% of the market's overall value.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.7% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $136.0bn by the end of 2018.



Table of Content



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation



INTRODUCTION

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/197720



GLOBAL BOOKS

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis



BOOKS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis



BOOKS IN EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis



BOOKS IN FRANCE

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators



Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/197720



BOOKS IN GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators



About Marketresearchreports

Marketresearchreports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: +1-866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Site: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://aabudholiya02.blogspot.com/