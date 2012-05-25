Books: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Books: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Books industry. It includes detailed data on books market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the books industry



Highlights



The global books market grew by 0.6% in 2011 to reach a value of $90,308.9 million.



In 2016, the global books market is forecast to have a value of $107,399 million, an increase of 18.9% since 2011.



Europe accounts for 35.5% of the global books market value.



Market Definition



The books market includes atlases, dictionaries, encyclopedias, text books, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction and non-fiction. All physical books sold from internet sites like Amazon.com are included but e-books are not included. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant annual average 2010 exchange rates.



