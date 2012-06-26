"Books, News and Stationery Retailing in Germany: Databook to 2016" Published

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Canadean's, "Books, News and Stationery Retailing in Germany: Databook to 2016" contains detailed historic and forecast retail sales values, segmented at a category level. The report takes into account macroeconomic indicators and industry-specific drivers to provide data that helps companies in the Retailing industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Books, News and Stationery Retail market in Germany. It provides detailed historic and forecast sales value, segmented at market and category level. "Books, News and Stationery Retailing in Germany: Databook to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the retail industry in Germany, making it an essential tool for companies active across Germany retail value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Books, News and Stationery Retail market in Germany
- Analysis of the Books, News and Stationery Retail market and its categories including full year 2011 sales value and forecasts till 2016
- Historic and forecast sales value of the Books, News and Stationery Retail market for the period 2006 through to 2016
- Individual category analysis of historic and forecast sales value for the period 2006 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures of Books, News and Stationery Retail market in Germany
- Allows you to analyze market as the report offers detailed historic and forecast retail sales value, segmented at a category level
- Provides you with information on sales segmentation by category in Books, News and Stationery Retail market
- Enhance your knowledge of the market with key figures on sales value and segmentation by category for the historic period
- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market along with the segmentation
