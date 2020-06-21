BookYourCv Is a Popular and Trusted Resume and CV Writing Company in India

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2020 -- A well-written resume or CV has a great influence, as it can enhance an aspirant's chances of getting a job. Likewise, a poorly written resume can prevent job seekers from taking up a job, despite them being highly qualified or experienced. This is the reason why job seekers give importance to writing perfect resumes. However, many out there don't know how to write a high-quality and appealing CV or resume. This is where professional CV/resume writing companies come to the picture. Some of the leading companies, such as BookYourCv, offer well-written and keyword-rich CVs and resumes that make job selection easy for job seekers.



Offering an insight into BookYourCv, the company spokesperson during an interview stated, "We at BookYourCv are on a mission to providing professional resume/CV writing services so that job seekers can get jobs that they deserve and desire. With this aim, we started our journey in the year 2012 from Uttarakhand, India. Starting from a small state, we later extended our services to entire India. And today, we offer our services in numerous countries worldwide, including Australia, USA, Oman, Italy, Dubai, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, France and Spain respectively."



BookYourCv has managed to earn a formidable reputation in a short time. Credit for which mainly goes to the company's incredible team and its penchant for providing nothing short of the best resume and CV writing services to esteemed customers. The team comprises highly qualified, seasoned and dedicated writers who can easily write CVs and resumes for numerous sectors and industries with precision. All the resumes offered by BookYourCv are handwritten, as the company doesn't use any resume software or template for resume writing. With such high-quality and customized services, the company has become a top choice for many looking for the best CV writer in India.



The spokesperson added, "For writing perfect resumes and CVs, our writers first invest their time and efforts in an in-depth analysis of the job seeker's study and career. Based on the same, they create CVs that help job seekers take up their dream job in every way. Using the latest trends and styles of the best resume format for professionals, they perfectly highlight the skills and strengths of job seekers. Doing so, our writers ensure that candidates get jobs that are perfectly in line with their respective roles and goals."



BookYourCv has become a sought-after choice for many because it offers high-quality resume/CV writing services at competitive prices. The prices offered are the lowest in the market but the quality is never compromised. Being a customer-oriented enterprise, BookYourCv provides unlimited resume/CV revisions until a customer is fully satisfied. Additionally, the company offers free extended support for the next two years, allowing customers to contact BookYourCv as and when CV/resumes updates are required.



About BookYourCv

BookYourCv is a leading provider of resume and CV writing services, which can be an ideal choice for those looking to create or make CV online in India. The entire process is easy and doesn't burn a hole in the customer's pocket.