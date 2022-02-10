Booming Australian Fintech Sector Looks to Singapore Markets for Growth

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- As a financial technology recruiter, it has been difficult not to notice the boom that has taken place in the Australian fintech sector in recent years. In H1 2021 it was estimated that the sector hit US$890 million, a figure that represents a 60% increase on the same period in the year before. Capital is now pouring into the Australian market and this is giving organisations significant resources for expansion. And when it comes to expansion, Singapore is being targeted as one of the top markets for growth by businesses in the Australian fintech sector. 72% of Australian fintech companies responding to one survey said that they plan to expand by entering an overseas market in the next three years. Companies such as commodity digitisation and registry service Trovio have already opened an office in Singapore, planning to use it as an entry point to the rest of Southeast Asia. It looks like many more Australian fintechs won't be far behind.



Selby Jennings is a financial technology recruiter with a long-standing presence in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. The firm provides expert support to firms that are looking to use talent to fuel growth, especially when it comes to booming markets like Singapore. In addition to expertise as a financial technology recruiter, the firm also provides hiring support across a broad spectrum of banking and financial services hiring fields, including risk management, legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial, corporate and investment banking and sales and trading jobs. The team's industry knowledge is extensive and the firm has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that the firm is able to deliver options for every hiring need - and to provide key support to ambitious individuals keen to take a career-defining next step.



With a heritage in Asia Pacific that stretches back to 2004, Selby Jennings has been a long-standing presence as a financial technology recruiter in this part of the world. However, robust regional connections and insight are not all that the firm has to offer. The Singapore team is also integrated into a 1,000+ strong international workforce that adds a unique global dimension to its reach. Plus, it is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the way that the firm has expanded has been the strength of the internal team. Selby Jennings invests heavily in its own people. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Selby Jennings is a financial technology recruiter able to offer many different roles today, including Senior Execution Trader [Hedge Fund] and M&A Advisory.



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.