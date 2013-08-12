Booming Construction Activities Creating Furniture Demand in KSA

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Booming construction activities in Saudi Arabia has lead to significant furniture demand and made the country one of the favorite destinations for furniture manufacturers. The Kingdom comprises the largest construction market in the Gulf region with multi-billion dollar projects under way through both public and private sectors. Several of Saudi Arabia’s major cities – Jeddah, Riyadh and Mecca and surrounding areas are going to benefit from the Kingdom’s plans to roll out public transport and construction projects in the coming years. In addition, the government capital expenditure for the construction projects has been rising continuously.



In their latest research study, “Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Forecast to 2017”, RNCOS analysts identified that furniture demand in the Kingdom has rapidly expanded over the past few years on the back of rising affluence, influence of western culture, booming construction activities and tourism developments. Moreover, the furniture demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% during 2013-2017, making the Kingdom one of the most attractive furniture markets in the Middle East.



In the report, we have studied the Saudi Arabia furniture market in terms of production, demand scenario, import and export. We have studied the furniture demand including office and household along with their forecast till 2017. In the total furniture demand by segment, household furniture account for the significant share due to large number of residential construction activities in the country.



We found that furniture market in Saudi Arabia is highly import oriented as more than three-fourth of the furniture consumption is met through imports. Our report covers a detailed analysis of furniture imports and exports including major furniture exporting and importing countries to Saudi Arabia.



With the industry’s immense growth potential, our study foresees huge opportunities for both existing and new market players. Our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like Al-Abdulkader Furniture, Almutlaq Furniture, Riyadh Furniture Industries, Al Aamer Furniture, among others. Overall, the objective of the study is to help clients understand the prospects of the industry, and make sound investment decisions in view of those.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM610.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM271.htm)

- Turkey Furniture Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM290.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.