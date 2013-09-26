Booming Cosmetics Market in Singapore

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Singapore is emerging as the favorite destination among the Southeast Asian countries for global cosmetic players with high spending on cosmetic products. Rising beauty concerns among both men and women are fuelling growth in the Singapore cosmetics industry. In addition, entry of new cosmetic brands coupled with product launches is creating an exceptionally bright future for the cosmetics sector in the country. According to our latest research study, “Singapore Cosmetic Market Forecast to 2017”, cosmetic products market in the country has been witnessing significant growth with rising influence of international brands offering innovative cosmetic products. Moreover, the cosmetics market in the country is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Singapore Cosmetic Market Forecast to 2017”, by RNCOS spread over 65 pages covers the cosmetics industry in Singapore terms of market size, major segments including skincare, fragrance, haircare and color cosmetics. We have studied all these market segments with forecast till 2017. In addition, the report covers the market potential areas including hair & beauty salon market, spa industry and cosmetic surgery market. The report also covers the distribution channel and market entry strategies for foreign cosmetic companies in Singapore. The report also highlights the regulatory framework for cosmetic industry in the country including the licensing procedure for foreign players with fee details and import duties etc. In addition, we have done the consumer behavior analysis to understand the demographics, preference and brand loyalty of customers towards cosmetic products.



With the industry’s immense growth potential, the study foresees huge opportunities for both existing and new cosmetic players. Our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, LVMH Fragrance & cosmetics among others.



Some of the report's key highlights include:



- Singapore Men's Grooming Market Gaining Momentum

- Online Cosmetics Buying - A Growing Trend in Singapore

- International Brands Looking to Expand their Operations in Singapore

- Skin care segment leading the Singapore cosmetics market



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM619.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook 2016 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM473.htm)

- Indian Cosmetic Sector Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM388.htm)

- Indian Mineral Cosmetic Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM459.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.