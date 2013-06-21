Booming Steel Industry in Saudi Arabia

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Buoyed by construction boom and growing investment in the real estate sector, Saudi Arabia has become one of the largest steel consumers in the GCC region. The construction sector in the country is considered as the largest and the fastest growing market in the Gulf region with huge growth potential. Booming construction activities in Saudi Arabia has lead to significant steel demand. Steel consumption in the Kingdom has gone up at a faster pace over a decade with rising construction activities, growing investment in railway, infrastructure and road projects, and cheap and reliable energy supply. In 2012, the steel consumption in the country experienced double-digit growth; and in future, the apparent steel consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR 11.7% during 2013-2017.



The report “Saudi Arabia Steel Industry Forecast 2017”, by RNCOS spread over 90 pages covers the prominent steel industry value chain determinants like production, consumption, import export, scrap market analysis and key players. The report has presented a look at the sector's past, present, and future scenario besides coverage on the long products, flat products, and tubular products' production and consumption detail. We have also found that steel industry in Saudi Arabia is highly import oriented as more than half of the steel consumption in the country is met through imports. Our report covers the detail analysis of steel imports and exports in the country including finished steel, semi-finished steel, ingots, long products, flat products and tubular products import.



We have also studied how the regulatory environment and initiatives taken by the government are affecting the market. Through the section of steel pricing analysis, we have tried to provide the reasons behind fluctuating pricing trend in the country. Our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like Hadeed, Al Tuwairqi, Rajhi Steel and Saudi Steel Pipe Company, among others.



Some of the report's key highlights include:



- Massive Spending on Infrastructure Developments

- Rising Government’s CAPEX for Construction Projects

- Rising Focus on Green Power Projects to Support Steel Industry

- Soaring Per Capita Steel Consumption

- Kingdom Spending Big on Railway Projects



