Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Sunflower oil market in India has been growing magnificently owing to high growth of income levels, increasing trend towards spending, better living standards and growing health consciousness among Indian consumers. In the year 2011-12, sunflower oil market in India was more than INR 150 Billion which is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2013-14 to 2016-17.



On studying the market thoroughly, RNCOS observed that the drivers, like growing affluence; increasing health consciousness and attractive pricing compared to other light oils are propelling the demand for sunflower oil in the country. RNCOS’ report also talks about various industry challenges prevailing in the country which are hindering the growth of sunflower oil industry.



The report, “Booming Sunflower Oil Market in India”, covers analysis of macroeconomic indicators and outlook of edible oil consumption comprising consumption volume and share of various oil types. The sunflower oil industry comprises production, consumption, import and export. Also, to provide better understanding of prospective customers, our report includes consumer behavior analysis, which covers Indian consumers’ annual expenditure on food and beverages segment, their characteristics, and a region-wise sunflower oil consumer preferences.



The report further includes a price analysis of sunflower seeds and oil in the country, over a period of time, coupled with information on current import duties & taxes and regulatory environment in the country to provide knowledge to prospective players who want to setup business in the sector. Moreover, the report covers an overview and product portfolio of major players in the country’s sunflower oil industry that will help clients have an understanding of their competitors. Overall, the report is likely to provide clients with an optimum source of knowledge and statistics related to the sunflower oil market in India.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM625.htm



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ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.