BoonToon Launches Its New Wedding Return Gifts Collection

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- BoonToon, the online portal, which has won over consumers' hearts with its ranges of gorgeous Indian handicrafts, has launched its new wedding return gifts collection that ticks the right boxes for customers with their varied needs.



Indian weddings have always remained an extravaganza that one can only marvel at. They are a true celebration of two lives and families coming together. And they simply are not complete without wedding favors for guests, which are an appreciation of their presence on the occasion.



BoonToon has built a reputation for its handcrafted, ethnic, and traditional wedding favors, which are no less than works of art. These wedding return gifts are made from materials like wood, German silver, marble, brass metal, oxidized metal, crystals are also high on functionality, which make them much cherished presents by receivers.



The perfect blend of design mastery, breathtaking styles, and applicability is also visible in its new wedding return gifts collection that includes:



- Wooden dry fruit box with resin and brass, which is available for Rs. 460.



- Handmade multicolor embossed box in wood is a thing of beauty and costs Rs. 830.



- 24 ct gold plated dual bowl with tray is the perfect gift for the special occasion, and is available for Rs. 1500.



- Pooja Thali made from traditional silver is priced at Rs. 870 while Marble Handicrafts Jewellery Box is for just Rs. 950.



The new wedding return gifts collection at BoonToon includes many such magnificent options that are of impeccable quality and affordably priced.



About BoonToon

Launched in 2013, the online portal has become the go-to place for the finest Indian handicrafts created by talented artisans with a focus on eco-friendly materials.



Media Contact



Phone: (+91) 7891110900, (+91) 787 792 5959

Address: 1/351, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, India - 302017

Email: info@boontoon.com

URL: https://www.boontoon.com/wedding-return-gifts