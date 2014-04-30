Boontoon.com Is Now Offering Mother's Day Gift Discounts from 21st April to 11th May

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- MOTHER’S DAY is just around the corner! Now is the time to do something special for the woman who has literally dedicated her life to the ones she so dearly loves. Right from the moment a child is born, the mother devotes her entire time towards her baby. Since moms do so much for kids, it would only be fair that the child spends just a little time for his/her mother and does something special to make her feel valued. What could be a better way to do this than to present her with a mother’s day gift, a token of love and acknowledgement?



If people are out of gift ideas for mom for mother’s day, they can look through many gift packs that have been put up for sale on boontoon.com. Moreover, delivery across India is absolutely free. No matter where the customers live, the website is able to reach the place and deliver the gifts there. The customers will not have to worry about the goods being damaged. The website has been sending deliveries for many years and they have never had a single complaint.



The online shopping website has put up an all-new 10% discount on all mother’s day gifts and items. The special discount is slated to start on April 21st and go on till May 11th – the general idea is to allow customers to shop whenever they want to. The experts believe that a single day can never be fixed to show love and so, the discount will last for over twenty days. The discount is introduced to allow everyone – even those who forgot about mother’s day and did not save up enough money for a gift – to buy a gift for their mothers.



The perfect gift for mother is only a few clicks away. Under the specified section, there have been many recent updates for the special occasion. What better gift than a statue of God Ganesh or a kalash to help her with her morning prayers? Or if that option seems too religious, there is intricate, hand-crafted jewelry up for sale. The most delicate colorful Rajasthani jharokha with camel print and Ganesh kairi chopra are amongst the more popular options. Finding gifts for mom will no longer be an issue for customers.



About Boontoon.com

Boontoon.com specializes in providing its users with inherently Indian hand-crafted gifting solutions. Be it Holi or Diwali, the website has the perfect gift.



Media Contact:



Amit Khemka

(+91) 787 792 5959

info@boontoon.com

www.boontoon.com



Address:

4805, Southern Heights Apartment

Opposite NRI Colony

Sector 22, Pratap Nagar

Jaipur - 302033