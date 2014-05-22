Boopin Media, Now Branding Firms in Dubai Through Innovative Social Media Management

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Boopin Media has garnered tremendous acclaim for effectively promoting and advertising companies using print and broadcast media. The company works with a dynamic approach and has channelized the increasing popularity of social media in branding firms in Dubai through their innovative social media management and strategy. They make use of the high interactive social network to not only spread information about the products and services of their clients, but also they get feedback about the same.



Social media advertising and monitoring is a potent marketing weapon that facilitates direct interaction with consumers while promoting the brand on various social media circuits. The team at Boopin Media comprising social and digital media experts make use of these advantageous aspects to come up with individual brand awareness and recognition strategies for every client. For instance,creating Mobile and Facebook applications, fan pages, and customer satisfaction surveys on social media and other methods to gauge the reach and position of the brand and to resolve issues.



As a trusted digital media agency in Dubai, Boopin Media delivers multifaceted and client oriented services. Elaborating on the same, a representative mentions, “We offer creative concepts, design, media planning and buying implementation, monitor and fix short falls out of learning for better future. Our turn around speed is exemplary compare with peers. We value our clients’ concerns irrespective of their size or spend. We would like to be a communication partner rather than just a vendor.”



They have built repute for their cutting edge creative advertising in Dubai and mutually beneficial relation with clients.



About Boopin Media

Boopin Media, marketing advertising agency in Dubai is a lean organization with over two decades of combined experience in brand communication. With its execution network, the company allows them to cover all key markets around the globe. Specialist of generating outstanding ROI for all their clients irrespective of the season, they capitalize every situation for its clients’ benefits. With their creative-media balanced approach and their interactive approach, they constantly strive to uncover new ideas and solutions in every possible area.



For more information, please visit http://www.boopinmedia.com