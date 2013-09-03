Boopin Media Now Gets Fully Dedicated Event Management Team for Promoting Leading Brands

Deira, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- From their positive outcomes and different leading brands to achieve desired levels, the company has completed numerous projects successfully with positive outcomes for their clients.



While addressing the media at their annual meet, one of the marketing heads at Boopin Media stated, “We add real value when we build new brands and take them in new directions through branding, design, advertising, research and via our Event managing programs. Displaying innovative and creativity at our Event management team, we are the perfect word of mouth for our esteem clients.”



With the quality efforts of their trained professionals, creative employees and keeping themselves with the latest trends and using the latest technology, Boopin Media has emerged as the leading media agency and branding firms in Dubai- http://goo.gl/8S7QbV ;Their online advertising includes the most exciting and the latest online advertising solutions which have been time tested.



Keeping it up to the latest New Media, social media advertising and monitoring, it provides an effective marketing tool that interacts directly with consumers about the brand. Hence, it makes Boopin Media a way ahead among all other interactive agencies in Dubai. It also gives emphasis on outdoor advertising in Abu Dhabi that helps clients make a positive impression on the target consumers.



About Boopin

Boopin Media, a full service advertising and interactive agency in Dubai is a lean organization with over two decades of combined experience in brand communication. With its execution network, the company allows them to cover all key markets around the globe. Specialist of generating outstanding ROI for all their clients irrespective of the season, they capitalize every situation for its clients’ benefits. With their creative-media balanced approach and their interactive approach, they constantly strive to uncover new ideas and solutions in every possible area.



Looking for list of event management companies in Dubai? Visit http://www.boopinmedia.com/events-2.html