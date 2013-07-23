Boopin Media Now Introduces Excellent Branding Solutions for Clients

Deira, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- This interactive digital media agency in Dubai is highly skilled and experienced in identifying, planning and executing a wide variety of branding and promotional campaigns and activities. In fact, their strategies allow discovering all the areas which have not been explored and unleashed, promising opportunities in the branding areas to the clients.



Boopin Media as an acclaimed social media marketing company in Dubai includes all the beneficial marketing strategies. This media agency thoroughly analyzes everything from business, brand, past marketing strategies, currently targeted market and the budget before recommending and implementing an appropriate mix of strategies. Their strategies work to increase the market visibility of clients. They not only focus upon the current and existing customers but also upon the potential customers.



Their media services include numerous options for advertising; the list indexes broadcast media, out of home media, print media, interactive media and much more. While elaborating print media, a representative stated, “Print media is highly dominant in the GCC/Pan Arab markets due to its sheer importance. More than 500+ media titles available to pick and choose that includes professional, trade, financial, general interest, lifestyle, women, men, health, automobile etc.… Print delivers good reach among target audience.”



“Daily newspapers are predominantly strong in share of investments compared with magazines.



We do strategic planning and buying of ads in newspapers and magazines”, he added further.



About Boopin

Boopin is full service advertising and Interactive agency in Dubai is a lean organization with over two decades of combined experience in brand communication. With its execution network allows them to cover all key markets around the globe. Specialist of generating outstanding ROI for all their clients irrespective of the season, they capitalize every situation for our client’s benefits. With their creative-media balanced approach and their interactive approach they constantly strive to uncover new ideas and solutions in every possible area.



For more information, please visit: http://www.boopinmedia.com