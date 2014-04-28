Boopin Media, One of the Renowned Media Agencies in Abu Dhabi Offers Unmatched Outdoor & Indoor Media Service

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Boopin Media, one of the renowned media agencies in Abu Dhabi is now offering unrivalled outdoor & indoor media service. The company promotes its clients by advertising their brand’s name in strategic locations.



Talking about it, one of their spokespersons stated, “We agree to the proverb “To see is to believe”. Outdoor is a strong media in UAE and other GCC markets. Most of the MNC brands try to secure their positions in strategic locations. We have the best capability to secure some of the excellent locations for our clients, whether it is outdoor or indoor.”



Apart from their unparalleled ideas of outdoor advertising in Abu Dhabi, the company also offers other services like Broadcast Media, Print Media, Interactive Media, New Media, etc. amongst others.Boopin Media ensures that they popularize their clients’ brands with the right type of advertising.



The other media services Boopin Media offers include Brands Consultancy, Events(Conducting in and out of home stage events for corporate like venue arrangement, invitation, gifts, host, games for interaction with audience etc.), Creative (Creative and Art Direction for advertisements, designing all types of creative materials and its layouts, corporate newsletters, designs for magazines/newsletters etc.), Marketing Research, and Printing & Production. Clients can also visit the social media pages of the company, available in leading social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn, to stay updated about their recent announcements.



About Boopin Media

Boopin is a full service advertising agency and a lean organization with over two decades of combined experience in brand communication. Their name was derived out of the core pillars of the communication discipline. Boopin operates from Dubai/UAE. They are a specialist of generating outstanding ROI for all their clients irrespective of the season. They capitalize every situation for their client’s benefits. Their focus is on assisting clients to strengthen their business through communication field rather than simply making ads.



For further information on their services, please visit - http://www.boopinmedia.com



Contact Address:

505, Al Serkal Building, Airport Road, Deira,

P.O. Box 98557, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tel: +971.4.298 9299

info@boopinmedia.com