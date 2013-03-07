Boost Marketing Domain Name Finally for Sale

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Boost Marketing today announced the official SEDO sales page for the premium domain name, http://www.boostmarketing.com



The availability of the domain follows years of enquires to the owner Boost Media for the domain and now people have the opportunity to purchase the boost marketing domain directly from the secure SEDO page.



Boost Media representative Maria Powell says that partnering with SEDO for the sale, "enables the domain to be purchased with full ESCROW protection and instantly transfers to the buyers account on, for example GoDaddy, with the SedoMLS system."



The website boostmarketing.com received over 218,000 hits and over 14,000 unique visitors in January of this year alone.



"However, we are able to directly negotiate the price of the domain if the buyer would prefer not to use the faster SedoMLS system. Contact me at bdomain@boostmarketing.com for more information."



For more information contact:

Maria Powell

Internet Marketing Services

bdomain@boostmarketing.com

http://www.boostmarketing.com