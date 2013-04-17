Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The battle of the bulge can be won or lost with metabolic function. During times of low caloric intake, the body can begin to keep excess calories in reserve, anticipating starvation. This mechanism, commonly referred to as starvation mode can cause inordinate weight gain, even during times of lower calories. The body is incredible efficient at converting calories into body fat, and can often overcompensate during dieting making weight loss nearly impossible. In addition to prohibiting weight loss, starvation mode can also have a permanent damaging effect on the dieter's metabolism, possibly hindering weight loss or actually causing weight gain in the future. With this knowledge, Diet Doc now includes metabolism-boosting vitamin B12 in their pure prescription hCG diet plans. Vitamin B12 is a known metabolic booster and provides dieters with ample natural energy, ensuring proper weight loss without debilitating fatigue or long term negative effects.



In order to produce fast weight loss by lowering caloric intake, Diet Doc has added vitamin B12 directly to its prescription hCG in order to naturally boost metabolism. This vitamin B12 is added to the prescription hCG during manufacturing, so dieters do not have to worry about mixing extra ingredients or accidentally neglecting a daily B12 regimen.



The human body relies on a number of vitamins in order to function at full potential, including Vitamin B12, which is essential for good health. B12 works to boost metabolism and is responsible for energy supply. Popularly known as Cobalamin, Vitamin B12 plays a significant role in enhancing the metabolic rate of the body. The ability of vitamin B12 to effectively metabolize fat and protein aids weight loss as well as the efficient manufacturing of energy in the body. Unfortunately, the body does not always store enough of this vital nutrient and may become B12 deficient. Symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency may be headache, swelling of the face, shortness of breath, and vomiting. The need to supplement a low calorie diet with essential vitamins and nutrients, like vitamin B12, is a primary focus for Diet Doc, ensuring patient health and safety while successfully producing fast weight loss. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet is fortified with vitamin B12, helping to further boost metabolism and maintain health and balance during weight loss.



Diet Doc’s vitamin B12 fortified prescription hCG is also possible of counteracting a slowing metabolism due to natural factors like aging. As the body ages, the metabolism naturally begins to slow, causing weight gain. Those over the age of 40 most likely currently experience some effects from a slowing metabolism. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans are consistently successful in producing fast weight loss. Each patient’s diet plan is based on an initial evaluation by Diet Doc’s physicians, after which customized diet plans are developed around the patients’ individual factors. If prescription hCG is determined to be the most preferred method of treatment, a prescription is written for the patient and medication dispensed nationwide within a few days. Medical director for Diet Doc, Dr. Rao reports; "we have modernized the outdated hCG diet into one that is safe, and that rolls 4 medically supervised weight loss programs into one overall master diet plan, which is then further personalized for each person taking into consideration their health history, age, gender, lifestyle and preferences."



Prescription hCG treatments, now fortified with energizing vitamin B12 enable patients to lose weight fast, averaging over one pound per day while avoiding the most common dieting pitfall, metabolic slowdown. The hCG diet plan directly aids the hypothalamus in forcing the body to burn more body fat, boost metabolism, and lose weight safely and effectively. Diet Doc's plan is available nationwide via the Telemedicine system, allowing clients from around the country to receive the level of service and results that only the nation's premier medical weight loss company can provide.



