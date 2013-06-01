Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2013 -- When dieters embark on a low calorie diet plan, a major concern is the body’s inability to maintain metabolic balance. Because dieting, like the Diet Doc hCG diet plans, most often entails consuming fewer calories, very often this change will cause the body to enter the metabolic state known as starvation mode. Once the body attempts to protect weight loss by slowing the rate of energy consumption, losing weight is virtually impossible. Unfortunately, this is an archaic protection mechanism from the beginnings of human history, unnecessary in the modern, food laden world. The problem with starvation mode is that even if a person is overweight by 100 pounds or more, the body will still think that it is starving during lowered caloric intake, protecting this abundance of extra weight and making dieting impossible.



During starvation mode, the metabolism slows down to a virtual crawl. In addition to prohibiting weight loss, starvation mode can also have a permanent damaging effect on the dieter's metabolism, possibly hindering any possibility of losing weight in the future, or actually causing weight gain. With this knowledge, Diet Doc now includes vitamin B12 to boost metabolism naturally in their pure prescription hCG diet plans. Vitamin B12 is well a known metabolic booster and allows the body to continue to tap into fat stores for energy, ensuring healthy and fast weight loss without debilitating fatigue or long term negative effects like future weight gain.



During starvation mode, the body's internal thermogenesis responds to lower caloric intake by slowing down to conserve energy and avoid starvation. There is no question that starvation mode was essential to humanity when the actual threat of starving existed; however, most living in industrialized nations do not need this mechanism, making it more of a modern hindrance to weight loss. Dieters cannot simply consume much fewer calories in an effort to lose weight fast, as this will cause the metabolism to slow down, actually cause weight gain as a result, and perhaps permanently arrest the metabolism. In order to produce weight loss by lowering caloric intake, Diet Doc adds essential vitamin B12 to prevent metabolic slowdown. This vitamin B12 is added to the prescription hCG during manufacturing, so dieters do not have to worry about mixing ingredients.



Another cause of metabolic slowdown occurs naturally with the process of aging. Those over the age of 40 most likely already experience some effects from a slowing metabolism. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans are based on thorough initial evaluations from in-house physicians, after which customized diet plans are developed around the client's individual factors. If Diet Doc's physicians deem prescription hCG fortified with vitamin B12 the best treatment to boost metabolism naturally, a prescription is written for the client and medication dispensed nationwide to the patient’s door a day or two. Medical director for Diet Doc, Dr. Rao reports; "we have modernized the outdated hCG diet into one that is safe, and that rolls 4 medically supervised weight loss programs into one overall master diet plan, which is then further personalized for each person taking into consideration their health history, age, gender, lifestyle and preferences."



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans, now fortified with energizing vitamin B12 to boost metabolism, enable patients to lose weight fast, averaging around a pound per day while avoiding the most common dieting pitfall, metabolic slowdown. The plan directly aids the hypothalamus in forcing the body to burn more body fat, boost metabolism, and lose weight safely. Diet Doc's plan is available nationwide via the Telemedicine system, allowing clients from around the country to receive the level of service and results that only the nation's premier medical weight loss company can provide.



