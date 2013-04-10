Boost Oxygen Provides All-Natural Athletic Recovery and Altitude Acclimation via an Oxygen Supplement

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Recovering from intense athletic activities can be difficult. Protein powders, Gatorade, and a nutritious meal can all help speed up athletic recovery. But few people think about oxygen when it comes to athletic supplements.



Boost Oxygen seeks to change any mistaken conceptions people have about oxygen. Boost Oxygen is an oxygen recovery supplement that delivers shots of 95% pure oxygen into the body. This has a number of beneficial effects on the body, including better sports performance, faster altitude acclimation, and enhanced mental activity.



Although oxygen is in the air we breathe every day, it’s found in comparatively low concentrations. While the air we breathe has 21% oxygen content, Boost Oxygen contains 95% oxygen, resulting in significantly faster recovery times as well as enhanced physical and mental performance.



Those who are feeling out of breath along the sidelines of a basketball game, for example, can take a shot from their canister of Boost Oxygen in order to instantly feel revitalized. The canister is placed directly over the mouth to deliver instant relief and recovery.



The altitude acclimation benefits of Boost Oxygen are particularly beneficial to mountain climbers and anyone struggling to adjust to a high altitude. A spokesperson for Boost Oxygen explained how Boost Oxygen relieves altitude sickness:



“Sales of Boost Oxygen are particularly strong among mountain climbers and outdoor enthusiasts. Boost Oxygen helps relieve hypoxia, also known as mountain sickness or altitude sickness. High-concentration oxygen supplements like Boost Oxygen have been shown to alleviate symptoms of altitude sickness in just minutes.”



As the Boost Oxygen altitude acclimation page explains, the supplement can also be used by people traveling in high-altitude areas like Colorado for the first time. The BoostOxygen.com website explains that approximately 40% of all visitors to Colorado experience some type of altitude sickness, and when tackling high-altitude roads like Pike’s Peak, oxygen supplements are an extremely helpful way to combat fatigue, dizziness, nausea, and all other symptoms of altitude sickness.



All information about Boost Oxygen can be found at BoostOxygen.com, which explains the physical and mental performance boosting properties of Boost Oxygen as well as frequently asked questions about the supplement. Those who are ready to order Boost Oxygen can also do so directly through the site.



Boost Oxygen is available in four different flavors, including



- Natural

- Pink grapefruit

- Menthol-eucalyptus

- Peppermint



Each canister of Boost Oxygen costs $12.99 and the website offers free shipping on all orders over $49.95 within the United States.



About Boost Oxygen

Boost Oxygen is an all-natural athletic performance supplement that contains 95% pure oxygen. Boost Oxygen has been shown to increase physical and mental performance, act as a hangover remedy, and help people acclimate to higher altitudes. For more information, please visit: http://www.boostoxygen.com