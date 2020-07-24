Boost Team Productivity by Connecting Microsoft Teams with 100+ Apps Using Appy Pie Connect

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, the leading workflow automation platform with advanced capabilities, allows small businesses to connect their Microsoft Teams application with 100+ apps, helping them dramatically boost their team productivity like never before. From customer support to project management, the different types of apps that businesses can connect with Microsoft Teams include Dropbox, Slack, Zoho, PayPal, Salesforce and many others.



#1 workflow builder Appy Pie Connect is the preferred choice of thousands of businesses for easily automating Microsoft Teams in a few simple steps without any coding. Once you have signed up with Appy Pie Connect, all you need to do is select Microsoft Teams and the app you wish to connect, and set the triggers and actions, and you're done! By connecting Microsoft Teams with other apps, businesses can create smooth workflows, saving precious time and adding to the overall efficiency.



Some of the Microsoft Teams connect flows that have been created so far on Appy Pie Connect include addding a channel in Slack whenever a new channel is created in Microsoft Teams; creating leads in Freshsales from new messages in a Microsoft Teams channel; receiving Twilio SMS messages for new messages on a Microsoft Teams channel; and much more.



"Microsoft Teams is one of the most efficient cloud-based team collaboration software that improves communication and speeds up the business processes. With Appy Pie Connect, you can easily connect Microsoft Teams with your other business apps and create new experiences for customers, partners or employees," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



With a combined staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German and many more, to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



