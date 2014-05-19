Boost Up the Metabolic Rate of Body with a Cup of Healthy Tea

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Tea is the second-most consumed drink all over the world, after water. It really is the delightful drink among many people. Its flavor, aroma and taste and health benefits are the reason behind its popularity in the entire world. Tea products like organic Assam, Darjeeling and green teas, etc. are costly as compared to other non-organic products. It is vastly grown & prepared without the usage of fertilizers and chemical pesticides.



Chamomile is not just a tea but it's a flowering plant from the daisy family. This plant is grown in some countries in Europe as well as in Asia. It is known as a good medicinal plant in India and china which can be used orally or also can be mixed with several other organic teas in the market. Several people who do not suffer from any health problem enjoy chamomile, and will consume a cup of chamomile tea. It is safe for everyone to consume at any time when they want.



People buy green tea accessible in super markets and grocery shops are considered by the majority of people as beneficial and healthy. This tea has consistently been a part of Japan culture. It retains one energized and enables one’s mind to stay focused. In china, this tea has been regarded as a medication since 4,000 years, recently western medication renowned its medicinal properties. Components in green tea had the tendency to hinder the growth of cancer cells as well as it lowers the bad cholesterol level and raise the level of good cholesterol.



About teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com was started by Marshall Malone after the closure of his restaurant in New England. They financed the enhancement of teasyteas utilizing cash made from his first week's sale. Then he named the company in the symbol he made for another person.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Website: http://www.teasyteas.com/