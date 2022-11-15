Boost Your Business with Goodwill Outsourcing Services

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- As companies in a range of industries continue to struggle to find employees, one obvious solution is sometimes overlooked by local business leaders. Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia offers outsourcing services that can temporarily fill the gap of available help that many companies are facing.



Partnering with Goodwill to find workers is a great way to keep your business staffed while also supporting members of the community. There are also many benefits of using Goodwill as a source for temporary workers or janitorial services. These advantages include:



Having supplemental workers available for unexpected work projects.

A reduced cost for labor.

Offering training programs for those with special needs.

Elimination of repetitive work.

Quality Management System already in place.

Flexibility to grow your company with Goodwill's help.



Contact Goodwill to learn more about our outsourcing services. Together, we can make a positive difference in the lives of others and the community at large. Additionally, if you're interested in making a material or financial donation to Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, make sure to reach out today!



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.