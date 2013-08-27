Boost Your Metabolism Now, Speedy Publishing's New Health, Fitness & Dieting Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Nicholas Stiles comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



If you're interested in losing weight and improving your health, you're probably familiar with the idea that a sluggish metabolism can prevent your diet or exercise plan from succeeding. While it's true that one person's metabolic rate is often very different from the expected average, a slower rate doesn't doom you to failure. By taking some steps to determine how your individual metabolism works, you can tailor your diet and exercise plan to be effective even if your personal rate is a little too efficient. This book will help you understand how human energy metabolism works. It'll also give you the keys to help control your own metabolic rate through goal setting, carefully controlled eating, and the right kinds of exercise. You'll learn how to keep track of your progress and deal with potential pitfalls, and you'll get some examples of how to take control of your metabolic rate on a day to day basis. These are the topics that are covered in the book: Introduction Understanding the Metabolic Rate The Importance of Metabolism Control Setting Metabolic Goals Eating for Your Metabolism Lifestyle Changes to Boost your Metabolism Tracking Your Progress Metabolic Control Isn't Easy Examples Of Everyday Life Conclusion Resources and Further Reading



About Nicholas Stiles

Nicholas Stiles is known to be a bit of a health nut as he spends a lot of time doing research and writing books on natural ways to get or remain healthy. His latest research process has him focusing on the numerous benefits of controlling your own metabolism. Nicholas is aware that this is something that people hear about all the time but rarely take time to seriously think about. He has written this book to increase people?s awareness and focus on the benefits of controlling their own metabolism as it really plays an important role in the overall health of an individual. You can check out Nicholas?s other books on health subjects by visiting his health blog at http://www.your-nutrition-guide.com.



Pick up a copy of Boost Your Metabolism Now at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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Boost Your Metabolism Now * by Nicholas Stiles

Publication Date: April 12, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840179

Print ISBN: 9781628840162

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