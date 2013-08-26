Boosters Best Announce New School Spirit Products This September

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- With a new school year approaching, many students, parents, and faculty members will be searching for new school spirit products they can use to show off their spirit. Boosters Best is pleased to announce they will be offering many new school spirit supplies when school begins this September. One of the products many people are excited to see this year, are the new Boosters Best Fleece Jacket. The fleece jacket will keep people warm this fall and winter, as they attend Friday night football games. Not only will people attending the game stay warm throughout the night, but they will also feel comfortable because the fleece jacket is made of soft fleece and features front pockets, elastic cuffs and a full zipper. On the Boosters Best website, customers can find design samples to see how they want their fleece jackets to show off the school spirit. Boosters Best will also be offering Fleece pullovers this September as well.



Also featured this fall, will be the new Boosters Best highlighters. Some of the things students dread the most that come with a new school year is all the homework, exams, and projects they have to begin preparing for. Boosters Best will make studying fun because when students use the new highlighters to mark an important fact or figure, they will be reminded of the game they will be attending as soon as they finish studying. The new highlighters will make studying more efficient than ever before because they feature a chisel tip, for variable line width, a textured grip, and fluorescent ink.



Boosters Best will be featuring many new products this upcoming fall and winter, so the only way to be ready for another exciting school year, full of school spirit, is to order the products today. For more information on any school spirit products, please call 1-800-633-1906. Customers can also sign up to receive the monthly catalog from the company website as well.



About Boosters Best

Boosters Best is a division of Boosters Incorporated. Boosters Incorporate has been the leader in school spirit supplies for over fifty years. While the company continues to grow, it takes pride on still being locally-owned and operated, providing the finest craftsmanship and service in the industry. The product line includes everything used to bring school spirit to new heights, including buttons, bumper stickers, cheer flags, megaphones, key chains, and much more. Boosters Best offers the best products that help students, parents, and faculty members celebrate the day’s big game.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersbest.com/.