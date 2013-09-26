Boosters Best Announces New School Spirit Supplies This October

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Even though another eventful school season has started, it is never too late to stock up on fun school spirit products. Boosters Best, the leader in promoting spirit throughout schools all over the country, is pleased to announce they will be offering new school spirit products this October. The company offers many great products for fans to use to support their favorite teams and show school spirit, but now, their spirit will show even more passionately with the new “Fan” fans. Constructed of white waterproof, corrugated vinyl, these fans will keep the spirit high, even during rainy games outside. Customers get to create their own design, including a logo of their school.



Sometimes, there is a lot of work involved with showing school spirit. From putting up banners, to handing out flyers, things get a little messy. That’s why Boosters Best is now offering 10 ML hand sanitizer spray to keep hands clean. Quickly becoming one of the more popular school spirit supplies, the hand sanitizer spray will keep cleans hand and moisturized, killing up to 99.9% of germs. Customers can find quantities and pricing on the catalogue or on the company website. The hand sanitizer spray can include the team logo, and is great to give out during pep rallies, games and fundraisers.



The best thing about turning to Boosters Best for school spirit supplies is that customers can find items throughout the entire year at low prices. It should not have to cost an arm and a leg to support a team during the season. Customers will be able to purchase a number of various school spirit supplies at low and affordable prices, no matter what their budget may be. Visit the website today to find out more information on new items and current specials.



About Boosters Best

Boosters Best is a division of Boosters Incorporated. Boosters Incorporate has been the leader in school spirit supplies for over fifty years. While the company continues to grow, it takes pride on still being locally-owned and operated, providing the finest craftsmanship and service in the industry. The product line includes everything used to bring school spirit to new heights, including buttons, bumper stickers, cheer flags, megaphones, key chains, and much more. Boosters Best offers the best products that help students, parents, and faculty members celebrate the day’s big game.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersbest.com/.