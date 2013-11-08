Boosters Best Now Offering Animal Cinch Custom School Bags This November

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Boosters Best, a leading national supplier of school spirit products, is pleased to announce they will be offering one of the newest school spirit products this November. The product students and faculty members can’t wait to get their hands on are the custom school bags. With the new custom school bags, customers can choose between arrays of different animal cinch bags. The school supply company offers different animals that can represent a number of schools including bear, bee, bulldog, cat, cow, dolphin, duck, eagle, frog, gator, lion, monkey and more. Customers can choose their school’s animal at an affordable price.



The best part about the custom school animal cinch bags is that they are great for fundraisers. As a great way to raise money for schools, students and faculty members can purchase the bags and wear them to the big game. Whether it’s on the field, or the court, student athletes will feel pumped up when they see their fans wear the team’s name on their bag. The animal cinch bags can be purchased in bulk. Customers have the opportunity to purchase a quantity between 125 and 1000 bags. Students and faculty members so not want to miss out on these popular school spirit items.



Along with the animal cinch bags, Boosters Best also offers drawstring bags and 6-pack cooler lunch bags. Both of these school spirit items are great to sell during fundraisers and pep-rallies before the big game. 6-pack cooler lunch bags are ideal for faculty members and students who want to keep their food fresh for lunchtime. The drawstring backs are not only functional, with the ability to carry bags and other supplies for school, but are also comfortable as well. Both of these items will help students be identified while on trips and can be purchased in bulk. For information on new products, visit the Boosters Best website frequently.



About Boosters Best

Boosters Best is a division of Boosters Incorporated. Boosters Incorporate has been the leader in school spirit supplies for over fifty years. While the company continues to grow, it takes pride on still being locally-owned and operated, providing the finest craftsmanship and service in the industry. The product line includes everything used to bring school spirit to new heights, including buttons, bumper stickers, cheer flags, megaphones, key chains, and much more. Boosters Best offers the best products that help students, parents, and faculty members celebrate the day’s big game.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersbest.com/.