Boosters Best Now Offering Variety of Stock Bracelets for School Spirit This December

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- As the holiday season rolls around and schools begin to shut down until the semester or marking period resumes in January, December is the perfect time for ordering school spirit bracelets. When thinking of the perfect fundraiser where students can boast their school pride and money will be raised, Boosters Best is pleased to announce they are now offering a wide variety of stock bracelets this December. The bracelets can be custom designed to display school colors and the nickname or school name imprinted on the band.



When ordering a bracelet from Boosters Best, customers can purchase as many as they wish, depending on the amount of students and faculty at the school. The minimum quantity is 125 and the cost per bracelet will decrease as the quantity is increased. Customers have the opportunity to choose their desired font and text without a setup fee for their convenience.



There are multiple styles available, as those interested can choose a wide style, or an eight-inch bracelet, either debossed or printed with the option of a silicone bracelet. If going for a unique style, there is the opportunity for neoprene wrist bands as well. When purchasing for a club or specific organization in the school, there is the availability of stock printed bracelets with a minimum quantity of 50 for the low price of $0.95 each. These bracelets will allow school spirit to be at an all-time high, with students proudly sporting their new bracelets and wristbands as the new semester gets under way.



Shipping can take up to five weeks, so be sure to place the order as soon as possible to ensure the bracelets are ready for sale when the students return from winter break. For more information about the availability of silicone or stock bracelets to provide to students upon their arrival back to campus, or to inquire on other fundraising ideas offered by Boosters Best, please visit their website or contact 1-800-633-1906 today.



About Boosters Best

Boosters Best is a division of Boosters Incorporated. Boosters Incorporate has been the leader in school spirit supplies for over fifty years. While the company continues to grow, it takes pride on still being locally-owned and operated, providing the finest craftsmanship and service in the industry. The product line includes everything used to bring school spirit to new heights, including buttons, bumper stickers, cheer flags, megaphones, key chains, and much more. Boosters Best offers the best products that help students, parents, and faculty members celebrate the day’s big game.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersbest.com/.