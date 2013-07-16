Boosters Inc. Announces Custom Printed Stadium Cups Now Back in Stock

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Boosters Inc. is pleased to announce that their popular custom printed stadium cups are now officially back in stock. In addition to signs, buttons, ribbons, pints, and pennants, custom printed stadium cups are available for people to use to show off their school spirit. Nothing shows off a person’s pride more than a stadium cup with their school’s name on it. With summer in full bloom, many students, teachers, parents, and other people involved in the community are participating in outdoor activities such as swimming, barbequing, and attending high school football practice. While participating, they can reach down for their shaker cup and rehydrate themselves with a few swigs water. The first thing that will be noticed is the school logo and name.



A great way to boost the spirit of any school is by handing out free prizes, such as the custom printed stadium cups available on their website. The company website allows customers to custom design their cup, including adding the school/team name and choosing from an extensive collection of mascot graphics. During pep rallies, cheerleaders can throw the stadium cups out into the audience, or select a few winners to receive the school sprit prizes.



Customers can order their stadium cups today so they have them ready for school events such as pep rallies, football games, wrestling matches, and spirit day. Fans sitting in stadium seats will raise their stadium cups high, as they cheer on their teams. With school spirit products, such as the custom printed stadium cups, residents will always remember the name of the schools in their local communities because everyone will be showing off their Boosters Inc. products.



About Boosters Incorporated

Boosters Incorporated was founded by H.D. Parks in Montgomery, Alabama. Since opening its doors in 1962, the company has strived to serve all printing needs to its customers. After gaining a positive response from the original Booster Badge, the company took off. The original Booster Badge quickly became a classic spirit item that would help children raise money for their schools. Children from all over the nation turn to Boosters Incorporated for their school spirit supplies. Even though the company supplies Booster products to schools throughout the nation, it is still family-owned and operated in Montgomery, Alabama. Boosters Incorporated is completely committed to giving customers around the nation 100% satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersinc.net.