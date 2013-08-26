Boosters Inc. Announces Rooter Poms and Shaker Poms Are Back in Stock for Back-to-School Season

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Boosters Inc. is pleased to announce that rooter poms and shaker poms are officially back in stock and ready to be ordered for back-to-school season. As the traditional way for individuals to cheer on their school, Boosters Inc. offers colorful and customizable rooter and shaker poms. On the website, customers can find various sizes that will suit their school spirit needs. These eye-catching school spirit items will greatly enhance the cheer capacity during any pep-rally, game, or fundraising event.



These popular school spirit items can be used for any occasion. Whether parents use them to cheer on their daughters competing in a cheerleading competition, or just want them to waive around during a Friday night football game, their school spirit will be noticed by everyone in the stands. With just one look at the rooter poms, everyone else in attendance will be on their feet to join in on the fun, as they give encouragement to every player out there on the field or on the court.



Cheerleaders should look their best, no matter which event they are getting the crowd pumped for, which is why customers should purchase the rooter poms and shakers from Boosters Inc. With different sizes and shapes available, students of all ages will be able to use the school spirit shakers. Customers can purchase the school spirit items today and prove to the rest of the world that their school has the most spirit. Many individuals take pride in their school, but now, with Boosters Inc., they can purchase the supplies needed to show it to the entire world.



About Boosters Incorporated

Boosters Incorporated was founded by H.D. Parks in Montgomery, Alabama. Since opening its doors in 1962, the company has strived to serve all printing needs to its customers. After gaining a positive response from the original Booster Badge, the company took off. The original Booster Badge quickly became a classic spirit item that would help children raise money for their schools. Children from all over the nation turn to Boosters Incorporated for their school spirit supplies. Even though the company supplies Booster products to schools throughout the nation, it is still family-owned and operated in Montgomery, Alabama. Boosters Incorporated is completely committed to giving customers around the nation 100% satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersinc.net.