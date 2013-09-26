Boosters Inc. Announces Stadium Cups and Foam Fingers Back in Stock This October

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- With the school season back in high gear, Boosters Inc. is pleased to announce that they now have two of their most popular items back in stock and available for school spirit action. Stadium cups and foam fingers have been two of the staples in school spirit around the United States, and for over fifty years, people have been relying on Boosters Inc. to produce high-quality school spirit products. By purchasing stadium cups and foam fingers from Boosters Inc., fans will be prepared for an exciting season of pep rallies, fundraisers and games supporting their home teams.



Boosters Inc. offers 17 oz., 22 oz., and 32 oz. fluted stadium cups. The stadium cups offered by Boosters Inc. have been utilized for fundraisers for many years. On the website, customers can find quantities and pricing on all stadium cups. Prices of the stadium cups include the customer’s choice of artwork. If a customer has a high school team he or she would like to support, they can choose to put the school logo on the cup. The logo can be printed on both sides of the cup, in a single color.



Throughout the school year, thousands of community members fill up the stadium for a chance to show their school spirit. Whether it’s a football game, volleyball tournament or track meet, these supporters need the right gear to take their support to the next level. This can be done easily by purchasing foam fingers from Boosters Inc. Foam fingers are high in demand this year, with many great options and styles to choose from including foam fists, paws with claws, foam stadium seats for comfort and more. Customers have the chance to style their foam fingers any way they want, by having the freedom to choose the color, text and design of each foam product. Customers having trouble choosing the right school spirit products can contact a Boosters Inc. representative by calling 1-800-633-1906.



About Boosters Incorporated

Boosters Incorporated was founded by H.D. Parks in Montgomery, Alabama. Since opening its doors in 1962, the company has strived to serve all printing needs to its customers. After gaining a positive response from the original Booster Badge, the company took off. The original Booster Badge quickly became a classic spirit item that would help children raise money for their schools. Children from all over the nation turn to Boosters Incorporated for their school spirit supplies. Even though the company supplies Booster products to schools throughout the nation, it is still family-owned and operated in Montgomery, Alabama. Boosters Incorporated is completely committed to giving customers around the nation 100% satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersinc.net.