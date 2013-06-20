Boosters Inc. Now Celebrating over 50 Years of Service Supplying School Spirit Products

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Boosters Inc. is pleased to announce that this year they will be celebrating 51 years of service. While the company has grown since selling its first Booster Badge in 1962, the family-owned and operated company has become a nationwide leader in school spirit supplies. By taking pride in craftsmanship and service, Boosters Inc. plans on continuing to grow well into the future.



On the company website, customers will find everything they need to raise the spirits at their school, from printed pencils for birthdays, to shakers for game day. Major fundraising campaigns rely on Boosters Inc. to supply them what they need for the campaign to be successful. If there is a school in the Untied States that needs help raising money, Boosters Inc. has them covered. The website offers an entire school spirit supply catalogue featuring ribbons, sticky tops, banners, buttons, inflatables, noise makers, pennants, towels, sports balls and much more.



51 years ago, Boosters Inc. started with a simple booster badge in 1962. From there, the company was able to grow, producing more items each year in its existence. The products Boosters Inc. makes are endless, as the company is always working hard to find the newest products to sell. Not only does Boosters Inc. have the most extensive online booster catalogue, the company offers them at the best possible prices to keep school spirit alive in the United States. After viewing the entire online catalogue, customers can call 1-800-633-1906 to make their purchase. If there are any questions, a customer service representative will answer them without hesitation. By purchasing school spirit supplies from Boosters Inc., customers have a chance to be part of a 51 year history.



About Boosters Incorporated

Boosters Incorporated was founded by H.D. Parks in Montgomery, Alabama. Since opening its doors in 1962, the company has strived to serve all printing needs to its customers. After gaining a positive response from the original Booster Badge, the company took off. The original Booster Badge quickly became a classic spirit item that would help children raise money for their schools. Children from all over the nation turn to Boosters Incorporated for their school spirit supplies. Even though the company supplies Booster products to schools throughout the nation, it is still family-owned and operated in Montgomery, Alabama. Boosters Incorporated is completely committed to giving customers around the nation 100% satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersinc.net.