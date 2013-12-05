Boosters Inc. Now Offering Customized Laptop Cases This Holiday Season

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- As technology is advancing and many students, from middle school to high school and especially college, are starting to utilize their laptop computers in class, it is important to have some protection for the machine. This holiday season, Boosters Inc., a premier school spirit retailer, is pleased to announce they will now be offering personalized laptop cases to their valued customers. Offering the optimum protection for the computer, these cases are made of neoprene so as not to scratch the laptop and display school pride everywhere the notebook travels.



The custom design includes a color and logo, or school nickname. There are a variety of set designs, and once the customer chooses the design that stands out to them, they can create their own one-of-a-kind and unique laptop case. Customers have the ability to display the school mascot on the case—whether a tiger, lancer, hawk, or other animal—with the school name and nickname surrounding the image. The custom design comes at no additional charge. There is a zippered pouch for the laptop, MAC or PC, to fit snugly into the case so there is no wiggle room for damage.



As the minimum quantity to purchase is 12, this would serve as a great gift for a sports team or school club, as they can boast their school spirit day in and day out with this unique laptop cover. With the holiday’s right around the corner, shipping can take up to three weeks, so to ensure the perfect holiday gift arrives on time, make sure to order these cases as soon as possible. For more information regarding the laptop cases please contact 1-800-633-1906. To inquire about other school spirit supplies from Boosters Inc., please browse their website today.



About Boosters Inc.

Boosters Inc. was founded by H.D. Parks in Montgomery, Alabama. Since opening its doors in 1962, the company has strived to serve all printing needs to its customers. After gaining a positive response from the original Booster Badge, the company took off. The original Booster Badge quickly became a classic spirit item that would help children raise money for their schools. Children from all over the nation turn to Boosters Inc. for their school spirit supplies. Even though the company supplies Booster products to schools throughout the nation, it is still family-owned and operated in Montgomery, Alabama. Boosters Inc. is completely committed to giving customers around the nation 100% satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersinc.net/.