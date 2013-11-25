Boosters Inc. Now Offering New School Spirit Supplies for Holiday Season

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Boosters Inc. is gearing up for the holiday season by offering new school spirit supplies available to purchase on the company website. As the leading supplier of school spirit supplies, Boosters Inc. is committed to bringing more unique and creative school spirit items to school communities around the nation. With the new school spirit items available just in time for the holidays, schools will be able to purchase brand new products to sell at fundraisers, pep rallies, and other community meetings to raise money and awareness for the school.



One of the newest products that is currently available to purchase for the holidays is the 16oz. Translucent Sports Bottle. These special bottles are made from polycarbonate plastic, which makes it environmentally friendly. Not only will these bottles keep the environment safe, they will also due their part in keeping student athletes, students, faculty members and other community members hydrated throughout the school year. Athletes will benefit greatly from these bottles, as they can bring them to any game and stay hydrated. Sold in quantities of 50-500, pricing includes a one color imprint of the school name on one side. There are a variety of designs to choose from.



Another new product that is currently available to purchase for the holiday season is the 5’ x 8’ cheer flag. Boosters Inc. offers the best cheer flags on the market, as they are made of lightweight material, making it easy to wave through the toughest winds. Pricing of the cheer flag includes the logo of the customer’s choice. Easy to store, the cheer flag is equipped with an optional 2-piece aluminum pole that can be broken down when putting away for storage. Customers can allow for 3-5 weeks for production of the cheer flag.



About Boosters Inc.

Boosters Inc. was founded by H.D. Parks in Montgomery, Alabama. Since opening its doors in 1962, the company has strived to serve all printing needs to its customers. After gaining a positive response from the original Booster Badge, the company took off. The original Booster Badge quickly became a classic spirit item that would help children raise money for their schools. Children from all over the nation turn to Boosters Inc. for their school spirit supplies. Even though the company supplies Booster products to schools throughout the nation, it is still family-owned and operated in Montgomery, Alabama. Boosters Inc. is completely committed to giving customers around the nation 100% satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersinc.net/.