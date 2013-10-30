Boosters Inc. Now Offering School Pennants and Spirit Buttons Throughout Fall Season

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Boosters Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering school pennants and spirit buttons throughout the fall season. Whether customers are purchasing pennants and spirit buttons for pep rallies, birthday parties, homecoming games or fundraisers, they will surprised at how high-quality and detailed the supplies will be. Boosters Inc. has been providing high-quality school spirit supplies for over 50 years and they plan on continuing the tradition this fall and winter as they feature school pennants and spirit buttons.



School pennants have quickly become one of the more popular school spirit items sold at fundraisers across the United States. The reason being is that there are many uses for them. For example, students can place them on the inside of their lockers to remind themselves to show spirit every day. Parents and faculty members can also store them in their vehicles for when their traveling to each game. Boosters Inc. offers different sizes and gives customers the option to customize them any way they see fit. Quantities can be ordered in bulk from 50-1000. If customers need a spirit item for the next big game, school pennants can make them stand out in the crowd.



During the day of the big game, every high school usually holds a pep rally to pump up the team before they hit the field or court. Faculty members can make their pep rallies even more special by offering custom school spirit buttons. These personalized buttons can be purchased in bulk of 500. Boosters Inc. offers various designs and styles to choose from and customers also have the option to choose their team’s colors and have the team name printed on the button as well. A button may be a small item, but it can carry a large amount of spirit. When the team comes out to join in on the rally, they will be excited to see people show their support in the stands.



About Boosters Incorporated

Boosters Incorporated was founded by H.D. Parks in Montgomery, Alabama. Since opening its doors in 1962, the company has strived to serve all printing needs to its customers. After gaining a positive response from the original Booster Badge, the company took off. The original Booster Badge quickly became a classic spirit item that would help children raise money for their schools. Children from all over the nation turn to Boosters Incorporated for their school spirit supplies. Even though the company supplies Booster products to schools throughout the nation, it is still family-owned and operated in Montgomery, Alabama. Boosters Incorporated is completely committed to giving customers around the nation 100% satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.boostersinc.net.