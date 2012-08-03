Boot Camp Sydney: Latest Weight-Loss Sensation in Sydney

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Boot camp Sydney is one of the only fitness boot camp in entire Sydney, where you can easily shed 6 kilos of unwanted body fat within 6 weeks by means of rigorous and challenging training sessions. According to report published in popular science journal, 62% of Australian adults and 25% of Australian children are affected by overweight as well as obesity.



The risk of some of the major health disorders like heart disease, high BP and diabetes are likely to be doubled or even sevenfold due to overweight and obesity. More importantly, only one in ten Australians consults advice and guidance from fitness experts and trainers.



Boot camp Sydney exclusively conducts boot camps all across the major hubs in Sydney on flexible hours for the comfort of sincere participants who want to lose weight. Boxfit, cross training, runclub and yoga are some of the tough sessions with which the participants are losing weight in less than 2 months.



The rigorous training camps have made Boot camp Sydney a popular “go-to choice” for most of the overweight individuals and those who want to stay fit and healthy in their life.



The owner of the Boot camp Sydney, Dan Slay, says, “Most people don’t have time to go to the gym 4-5 days a week for an hour at a time like most of the fitness magazines workouts tell you to.” These factors have made most residents of Sydney to hunt for ideal boot camp for losing weight and fat as quickly as possible.



The best part of the boot camp Sydney is that all the training sessions are spread over the flexible hours on the weekends or workdays, so that anyone who participates in the boot camp will easily lose weight with strenuous and enjoyable sessions. One thing to keep in mind is no program can make you lose weight overnight, but it requires hard work and commitment, as Boot camp Sydney suggests.



If you want to join Boot Camp Sydney challenge, visit http://dangerouslyfitpersonaltraining.com/blog/ to learn more details and information today. or check out our new Coogee boot camp here: http://bootcampsydney.com.au/coogee-beach-boot-camp.html



