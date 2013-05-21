Boothalicious Offers Portable Photo Booths for Hire That Are Suitable for All Locations

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Boothalicious, a leading company that offers photo booths for hire, is providing portable photo booths that can be maneuvered to any specific location. The company which has gained popularity for its high quality HD images and creative video photo montage offers photo booths for all occasions such as weddings, birthday parties, company events, anniversaries and much more. The company informed that their photo booths have always been a big hit and create additional excitement at the parties.



Boothalicious is currently offering 3 packages – The Stop Motion Booth, The Traditional Booth and The Hybrid – each varying in certain features and pricing. The company also provides props which individuals often use when taking pictures. The highlight of Boothalicious is the video picture montage it creates and provides to everyone for download. The montage comprises of numerous pictures taken on the event and the final video, which contains a suitable music track and application of professional editing, has been complimented as a true work of art. The company has provided various samples of the video picture montages on their website.



Most of the Boothalicious photo booths are used at weddings and birthday parties. The company informed that a photo booth at a wedding is ideal due to the various memorable moments it can capture. The company further added that photo booth’s core objective may be to take pictures but it offers far more than that as it creates an exciting atmosphere and there are always many laughs all around it. Boothalicious stated that it is also very common for the photo booths to become the integral part of an event.



Since, the photo booths offered by the company are battery powered, it is very easy to place them in any location and takes only 5 minutes to set them up. Photo booths are accompanied by a professional who ensures that quality images are taken and various ideas are presented when taking pictures. Boothalicious has now become one of the premier photo booth hire companies throughout Melbourne, a position they have achieved via their creativity, latest technological devices and extensive experience.



About Boothalicious

