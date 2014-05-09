Bootstrap Master Now Offers the Most Advanced Design Bootstrap Admin Templates at Affordable Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Bootstrap Master now announces the most advanced design Bootstrap Admin Templates at affordable prices. They are the most multi facet and robust bootstrap themes. The most recent versions of bootstrap templates support the most ongoing browsers like Chrome, Firefox 4, IE 9+, Opera, Safari, etc. They have the latest high resolution which makes them the most compatible. Apart from this, they also have some enticing features which make them the most sought after templates.



These templates are user centric which firmly fulfils the requirements of the clients. This top-notch template is functional on laptop, desktop, mobile phones, flat screen, etc. One can get great variety of quality templates that suit their needs.



Bootstrap templates have been constantly modified and updated in order to produce the best template and consequently the advance version of this template was produced that is 3.1 xs. This version is enabled with HTML5, CSS, mobile design, responsive web design, jquery, UK, etc.



One of the representatives from the company states, “Genius Bootstrap Admin Template is based on latest Bootstrap 3, with LESS on board. The v. 2 grid has been completely rethought in accordance to “mobile first” idea. Just to mention, that from Bootstrap 2.3.2 to 3.0 there were over 1,700 commits, 77,000 additions/deletions and 370 changed files But these are only numbers, the most important in every Bootstrap is user experience, that’s why in Genius Template we’ve implemented more than 1341 icons, among them Glyphicons PRO. The total cost only for these glyphicons would be 59$ and in Bootstrapmaster’s newest theme they’re included for free.”



About BootstrapMaster

BootstrapMaster is a start-up company which in less than 12 months gained more than 15000 customers around the globe. How was it possible? BM gives you unique features, which summarized together delimit powerful tool. Fully featured, adjustable and cutting edge graphics reinvented the meaning of bootstrap. Thanks to the BootstrapMaster, users can have Twitter Profile true to their personality.



For more information, please visit http://bootstrapmaster.com



Contact Information:



BootstrapMaster (subsidiary of creative Labs)

Marii Konopnickiej 42

43-190 Mikolow, Poland