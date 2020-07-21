Booze Cream Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Ultimate Alcohol Ice Cream

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- BOOZE CREAM has proudly announced that it is introducing the ultimate 16 proof alcohol ice cream in dairy and vegan versions. Made in the United States of America, BOOZE CREAM is an organic non GMO handcrafted gourmet premium ice cream made with fresh in-house ingredients and mixed with premium alcohol. The creators of this amazing alcohol ice cream have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds to support the expansion of this project as they will be launching in Las Vegas during fall 2020 and they are welcoming pledges to help expand BOOZE CREAM at a nationwide level.



"We are proudly introducing this 16 proof of alcohol ice cream with 9 introductory decadent flavors" said the spokesperson of Booze Cream, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The company uses no artificial sweeteners, stabilizers or additives in its products, and this ice cream is made with top quality in-house products as well as premium alcohol.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/boozecream/booze-cream-16-proof-alcohol-hand-crafted-gourmet-ice-cream and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the nationwide distribution of this ice cream to all 50 states in the US. Moreover, BOOZE CREAM is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers in the US and worldwide shipping. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About BOOZE CREAM

BOOZE CREAM is a La Vegas based emerging American alcohol ice cream company that is taking the concept of alcohol ice cream to the next level. This organic non GMO handcrafted gourmet premium ice cream is proudly made with fresh in-house ingredients and mixed with premium alcohol. Moreover, the company is currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter and is welcoming backers from around the world for their generous community support. For more information on Booze Cream please go to www.boozecreamlv.com.



Contact:

Contact Person: Jose Iorio

Company: Booze Cream

City: New York

Country: United States

Phone: 7869727340

Email: joseiorio@boozecreamlv.com

Website: http://kck.st/2ZfTHhw