BOPET Packaging Films Market Analysis Share Size and Growth Demand by 2019-2029

Globally BOPET packaging films market is witnessing a healthy growth due to increased demand for packaging which will enhance the shelf life of products. For packaging of hot fills BOPET Packaging Films are the best suitable. BOPET Packaging Films can withstand their properties at high temperatures, the temperature sensitivity is very low compared to other similar kind of packaging products. BOPET Packaging Films packaging costs very much low as compared to aluminum foil which is also used for food packaging.
Global BOPET Packaging Films Market – Notable Developments
Advanced techniques of electronic beam drying technology is projected to bring about a paradigm shift in the global BPOET packaging films in the coming years of the forecast period. This new printing tech can lead the way to new age applications such as flexography and offset printing among others. In addition to this, printing is also projected to lead to considerable cost savings as it depends on low energy electrons that thus results in lower consumption of energy. Moreover, these new age printing technologies can help in resolving traditional challenges such as migration of unstable organic compounds as it offers higher resistance.
Some of the key players operating in the global BPOET packaging films market are
Toray Industries Ltd.
Mitsubishi Polyester Film Inc.
Dupont-Tenjin Films
SKC Films
Ester Industries Ltd.
Jindal Polyfilms Ltd.
Uflex Ltd.
Polyplex Corporation Limited
Global BOPET Packaging Films Market – Drivers and Restraints
One of the key driving factors for the BOPET packaging films market is the increasing demand for fast food chains. Moreover, increasing demand for hot-served food is also projected to drive the growth of the global market. With the help of these new packaging solutions, the manufacturers are working towards extending shelf life of products to withstand higher temperatures. In addition to this, conventional mediums such as aluminum foils are comparatively expensive with respect to BPOET packaging methods. All these factors are also projected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.
Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetics and personal products coupled with growing concerns about their safety is also a key factor that will help in driving the growth of the global market in near future.
Global BOPET Packaging Films Market – Geographical Outlook
There are five key regional segments of the global BPOET packaging films market. These regional segments are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global market is being dominated by the regional segment North America region.
One of the key driving factor for the growth of the regional segment is the huge network of fast-food and junk food chains in North America. In addition to this, stricter regulations, and increasing onus on safety of food product are also key factors that are projected to drive the overall growth of the BPOET packaging films market in the region.
On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2029. The growth of the regional segment can be primarily attributed to the evolving fast-food demands due to changing lifestyle trends, increasing disposable incomes, and growing population. The regional segment of Middle East and Africa is also expected to show a promising rate of growth.
