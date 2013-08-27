BOpt News Launches Most Recent iOption Binary Trade Review for Potential Investors

Toronto, ONT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Consumer research indicates at least 54 percent of the population has, at some point, invested in the stock market. Though investors are flooded with trading choices, Binary Option trading is rapidly becoming a favorite among stockholders, especially those taking their first plunge in the trading pool. In light of this fact, BOpt News has launched their most recent iOption Binary Trade Review for the purpose of assisting investors in choosing the Binary Options Broker that most appropriately fits their needs.



According to Jay Lindrow of BOpt News, the iOption Binary Trading Broker offers a number of positive assets to those among the trading industry. This web based trading platform can be accessed from any location, making it beneficial to traders worldwide as well as those who spend a great deal of time traveling. Their website is highly user friendly and offers all the functions necessary; however, the staff of BOpt News was undecided whether or not the website's visual design was suitable for their users.



While most Binary Option Brokers focus on only one portion of the public, be it rookie investors or veterans in the world of trading, iOption Binary Trading caters to those of all skill levels. Novices will greatly appreciate the system's orientation tour as well as the easily contacted support team. BOpt News states iOption offers a number of payout withdrawal options including wire transfers, E-Wallet and Moneybookers, but Google Wallet and PayPal were not among those on the list. Though new users must wait seven business days before receiving their profits, those with a well established account usually have access to their profits in as little as two.



Aside from accommodating all levels of investors, iOption Binary Trading sets itself apart from its competitors by targeting high-risk binary options trading. This is riskier than Forex. From the multiple trading options offered, users can potentially earn yields of up 85% or more within a short amount of time.



Lindrow explained, "We were impressed with their platform designed for novice, advanced and retail trading as well as their One Touch feature that allows trading over the weekend. We feel investors can build a highly sought after diverse portfolio using this system. While iOption Binary Trading provides an excellent demonstration for new users, this feature is not offered for free. Users must pay $250 in order to open an account before being allowed to test the system."



Concluded Lindrow, "With all the benefits of the iOption Binary Trading system, we can certainly understand its current popularity. Considering the areas where the system is lacking, though, we do not expect them to reach the "world class" status they are aspiring for. We gave this system 3.5 out of 5 stars."



About BOpt News

BOpt News is a site dedicated to providing information, reviews, ratings and resources on all things related to Binary Options Trading.