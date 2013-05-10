Boquetetravelguide.com Opens Doors for Travelers Announces Launch of Website Offering All Details

Boquete, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Boquete Travel Guide today announced the launch of their website http://boquetetravelguide.com offering detailed information for visitors to Boquete, Panama. The website acts as a complete guide to the town and surrounding areas and offers information on services including places to stay, things to do and details related to restaurants and bars and other activities in the city. The site also provides transportation details such as car rentals, taxis and local buses along with the contact information. In addition, there are separate sections on local weather, items to pack, things to leave at home and contact details for translator services.



In announcing the new website, a representative of the company said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our site and hope to provide a single Internet location to travelers and potential visitors for a one-stop resource guide that will help them create a pleasant and memorable stay.” She further added, “We have a clearly marked map concentrating on the immediate downtown of Boquete that includes locations of interest. In addition to providing the essentials on hotels, restaurants, tours, daily local events, car rentals, trip planning and emergency contacts, we have also included a section covering the latest events of interest by local businesses, the town of Boquete, Panama and the Province of Chiriqui .”



Sources confirm that the site is updated on a regular basis about the latest events and get-togethers in the city along with contact details and costs. The goal of the website is to be a complete and updated source of information for travelers to Boquete, Panama. Books and other websites tend to get outdated. When contacted, A. S. Cook, one of the founders behind the platform said, “I have been visiting Boquete, Panama regularly since 2007. I moved here permanently in 2011. This website is my way of giving back to the community.” She further added, “Boquete is a small mountain town, famous for its world class coffee, Volcan Baru and Eco-Tourism. We hope to make our visitor’s time here easier, more enjoyable, and memorable.”



About Boquete Travel Guide

Boquete Travel Guide is a comprehensive site that provides detailed information to people traveling to the city of Boquete in Panama. The site became operational in late April 2013.



Media Contact Information

Name: A.S. Cook

Website: http://boquetetravelguide.com/

Contact Numbers: US: 571-207-9228; Panama: 507-6751-8556

Email: boquetetravelguide@gmail.com

Address: Boquete, Panama