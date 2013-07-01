Bordeaux Fine Wines Ltd. Announces the Launch of Its Redesigned Website

Bromley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Bordeaux Fine Wines Ltd., a company that is devoted to providing its customers with the best selection of top-quality wines, including Bordeaux and other French wines, has just launched their completely redesigned website. The site is now easier than ever for customers to use and navigate, and allows them to purchase a wide selection of both old world and new world wines.



The decision to update the Bordeaux Fine Wines Ltd. website was based largely on the growing demand in the industry for the types of wine that the company sells. Since the day Bordeaux Fine Wines Ltd. opened for business, it has enjoyed a steady increase in the number of customers who use the website to purchase top-quality Bordeaux wines, as well as wines from many other parts of the world including Italy, Australia and California.



The popularity of Bordeaux wines has been the subject of numerous news articles lately; for example, a story on the Bloomberg news website discussed how three double-magnums of Chateau Haut-Brion 1989 Bordeaux are expected to sell for as much as $18,000 at Acker Merrall and Condit’s sale in Bridgehampton, New York in late June.



“Other leading Bordeaux in the auction, scheduled for June 29, include a case of Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1982, estimated to fetch as much as $40,000, a similar quantity of Chateau Latour 1982 at as much as $20,000 and two cases of Chateau Cheval Blanc from the same vintage valued at as much as $10,000 each, according to Acker’s online sale catalog,” the article said.



Fine wines can also make an outstanding investment; according to an article on the Journal Gazette website, a recently regulatory filing shows that Goldman Sachs accepted almost 15,000 bottles of fine wine as loan collateral from a former high-ranking executive.



Those who wish to learn more about Bordeaux Fine Wines Ltd. are welcome to visit the newly-redesigned website at any time; there, they may browse through the many types of top quality wines that they sell. Several of the featured wines are highlighted on the home page; these currently include a 2000 Chateau Magdelaine and a 2006 Chateau Clos Fourtet.



