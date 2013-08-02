Bordeaux Fine Wines Makes Recommendations on Four Distinctive Bordeaux Varieties

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Bordeaux Fine Wines, Ltd. has built a reputation for providing wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts an exemplary selection of top quality wines from around the world. In keeping with its tradition of offering customers a choice assortment of wines for purchase, the company released recommendations on four distinctive Bordeaux wines for customers to consider adding to their collections.



The four Bordeaux wines the company is currently recommending are: 2000 Chateau Magdelaine, 2006 Chateau Clos Fourtet, 1996 Chateau Clinet and 1996 Chateau Lascombes. They range in price from 484 to 874 pounds and each earned from 88 to 92 points from wine critics. Due to their exclusive nature, there are only limited quantities of these wines currently available.



“We’ve seen a growing demand in the industry for the types of wine we offer,” said a representative of Bordeaux Fine Wines. “Bordeaux wines in particular have been the subject of many news pieces as aficionados realize they are not just fabulous wines to enjoy, but adding them to their collections is a wise investment decision as well.”



Bordeaux Fine Wines invests a significant effort to ensure that the wines they buy and sell meet strict criteria. All of their wines are stored in ideal conditions in the foremost fine wine storage facility in the country – London City Bonds. So wholesale and private customers can buy from them with confidence that each bottle has been stored and cared for to preserve its quality.



In addition to Bordeaux wines, the company also offers an in depth range of wines from other French regions including Burgundy, the Rhone and Loire valleys, Champagne and Alsace for purchase through its website. Also available are old world and new world wines from Italy, Spain, California, Australia and New Zealand as well as vintage Port.



