Borgesmedicalspa.com Releases Article on Best Facial Exercises for Softening Nasolabial Folds

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Dr. Roly Borges, expert non-surgical cosmetic treatment specialist, and his staff of professionals, released a new article about the best facial exercises for softening the Nasolabial folds. They also specialize in Dysport, Botox and other non-invasive procedures.



In their latest article, Dr. Borges and his team discuss those unwanted lines the run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the lips. The Nasolabial folds look like a pair of parenthesis and may have you feeling much older than your years.



According to Borgesmedicalspa.com there are several simple exercises that can be done in the comfort of your home to help soften these pesky lines.



These facial exercises take no more than minutes every day and can be done at home. By implementing these exercises paired with other injectable cosmetic treatments like Perlane, those fine lines will soon begin to diminish giving you a refreshed and natural look.



“By simply adding facial exercises that work specific muscles to your daily beauty regimen, you are giving your facial muscles a much needed boost and attaining a more youthful look,” says a Borgesmedicalspa.com spokesperson.



Borgesmedicalspa.com is a leading NYC based medical spa that offers a full list of non-surgical cosmetic treatments. They are committed to assisting each client in attaining their personal goals and finding the appropriate procedures to address their individual needs.



To learn more about effective facial exercises to combat the fine lines called the Nasolabial folds, visit Borgesmedicalspa.com/blog. To speak to a qualified member of the Borgesmedicalspa.com team call 718-535-7927.



About Borgesmedicalspa.com

Borges Medical Spa is honored to provide the latest non-surgical aesthetic procedures to their extensive client list and is conveniently located in Astoria and Baldwin, NY. They offer clients a long list of non-surgical injectable treatments including Botox NYC, Restylane, Juvéderm, Dysport, Perlane, Radiesse, Platelet Rich Plasma, and Pellevé. Dr. Roly Borges and his staff of highly qualified professionals offer clients a personal and individualized experience with each visit.