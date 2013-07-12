Born in It 2: Author RL Welch Announces Second Volume of Gripping Street Lit Series

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- While politics and drug empires may appear to be worlds apart, a compelling new street lit series by RL Welch fuses both together with compelling appeal. After the roaring success of the first book on the ‘Born In It’ series, Welch is delighted to today announce the release of volume two.



‘Born In It 2’ picks up where its predecessor left off. Boasting all of the twists and suspense that has already kept thousands of readers gripped to every page, the second book in the series promises a literary adventure like none other.



Synopses of both books:



Born In It: Take a ride through Charlotte, where a legacy was born. Solomon is a ruthless politician with a questionable past. Brandy is hood certified and well connected on the streets. Calico is the uncontrollable street prodigy who is known as a chameleon and loyal to a fault. This a story about how a thirst for power can either build or destroy a legacy. Money, power, greed, deceit, murder, and triple crossing mayhem reign supreme in the journey to find out who was actually born to leave behind the most powerful legacy.



Born In It 2: The ride through Charlotte continues. Let's see where an unyielding thirst for power can lead. Prepare for more money, power, greed, deceit, murder, and triple crossing mayhem. Calico, Stein, David, and Brandy were all born to leave a legacy, but whose will be the most powerful? Who will be the last man standing?



As the author explains, the narrative melds two lifestyles that are rarely linked through literature.



“I’ve worked solidly to link the drugs game to politics, through having a character like Stein. He also shows how greed and an uncontrollable thirst for power can put a family at war,” says Welch.



Continuing, “This book takes urban fiction to different level. The twist and turns leave the readers continuously trying to figure out what's next, while giving a peek into both worlds - political and the street.”



Since its release, the second installment has attracted rave reviews.



“I would have never thought about reading a book with politics & the drug game so wound up in one. Well, this was definitely one that should be read by all. Take a trip into the political loop holes and discover who will be a friend & stand by your side and who will cross you only to fight for their own gain. RL Welch has put together an AMAZING storyline & this is a MUST READ,” says Cheryl La’Pearl, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Felicia Williams was equally as impressed, adding, “All I can say is...... what a great writer R.L. Welch is. He flipped politicians on their heads by exposing corruption. I'm looking forward to reading part 3.”



With both books in high demand and part three currently in the works, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



Both books are available from Amazon: Born In It: http://amzn.to/1501efE Born In It 2: http://amzn.to/12iUElW



About the Author: RL Welch

RL Welch is from Charlotte NC and is currently relocating to Alabama. He is a father of two and grandfather of one. He has been through a lot in life, but has been able to turn the negatives into a positive through his writing. He just wants to share his passion with the world and hopefully people will love reading it as much as he loves writing.