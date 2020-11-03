"BORN to DO IT" Presented by Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode "BORN To DO IT" on the JOY of LIVING show with host Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore, and guest Dr. Rebekah Smith. Together, they discuss the real KEY to her stellar success. This episode played live on November 3rd and can be heard on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/126724/born-to-do-it.



Dr. Rebekah Smith is one of the world's leaders in film and spirituality. She is from the UK and has become an award-winning consultant and media personality. Rebekah is also one of the most successful producers in the genre of horror film festivals. Her company, The Film Festival Doctor, has won over 800 awards for their clients. Today she and Barry discuss the blending of practical business skills and spiritual techniques.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore, the Ambassador of JOY, is on a mission to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book, The JOY of LIVING, A Healthier Wealthier YOU reveals the 11 strategies for living in JOY, daily under all circumstances. Barry is a successful serial entrepreneur with two multimillion dollar exits and three issued patents. In September 2004, Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to "Go MAD" (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY daily no matter the situation, and www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. He also founded the KEEP SMILING Movement, which has distributed over TWO Million KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over TWO million downloads to date. In the process



of recovering from full paralysis, Barry has become an avid swimmer. He now swims two miles a day, six times a week, accumulating more than 7,891 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 900 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately-owned digital entertainment media company.



CONTACT: Barry Shore – barry@barryshore.com