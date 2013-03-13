Born to Ride TV Celebrates 900th TV Episodes Sunday March 24th

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Sunday March 24th Born To Ride TV is celebrating 900 TV episodes at The Dade City Showdown IV at Doc's Pub & Grille 14946 U.S. Hwy 301 Dade City, FL 33523. There will be an all day Biker Bash complete with a Born To Ride TV taping, magazine photo shoot, 10 class BTR Custom Motorcycle Show, vendors, great food and Born To Ride Idol Mc'd by Russ Holliday. Sponsor, Attorney Fran Haasch will be giving away a big screen TV! Bikers are urged to come out and tell their story how Born To Ride has touched them over the last 18 years. Owners, Ron & Deb Galletti will also be there as well.



Born To Ride TV airs 3 times per week in two television markets. Sunday nights at 11pm on MYTV Tampa Bay with coverage on the west coast of Florida in over 14 counties cable and non cable. Also 2 airings on Brighthouse Cable CH 49 in over 8 counties on the east coast and central Florida.



About Born To Ride

Producer and owner Ron Galletti explains "Born To Ride Television is the life and times of motorcycles and the people who ride them. We just magnify the greatness that bikers do and there are a lot of great things going on in the motorcycle community." "18 years is a long time commitment to business, but it's also a commitment to the lifestyle that so many people from blue collar to white collar and women who make up more than a third of this market enjoy everyday."



For more information or interview opportunities contact:

Ron Galletti, Owner

888-795-5779 office

813-785-3895 cell

Rg@borntoride.com

www.borntoride.com