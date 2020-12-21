New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT) are defined as a polymorph of boron nitride. First discovered experimentally in 1995, they have a similar structure as carbon nanotubes; however, they are relatively stronger due to more significant chemical and physical properties. They are more durable than industrial-grade carbon fiber and can endure extreme temperatures.



Market Drivers:



The escalating demand for boron nitride nanotubes for various industrial applications due to their unique properties like wide bandgap, polarizability, and electrical insulation is expected to stimulate market growth in the coming years. Alongside various commercial and scientific applications, BNNTs have a wide array of medical and biomedical uses, such as drug delivery, gene delivery, and neutron capture therapy, which has augmented its demand in the healthcare sector. BNNT is considered a better alternative to carbon fiber and acts as a replacement for the material in the bodywork of aircraft, ships, cars, and motorcycles. Hence, the expanding automotive and aerospace sectors boost market growth.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Tekna, BNNT LLC, BN Nano, Nan Integris, Others SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



70-90% purity

90-98% purity

?98% purity



By Application Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Piezoelectric material

Biomedical and synthetic

Advance aerospace Materials



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



Regional Outlook:



According to Reports and Data, the global boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT) market is set to reach a staggering valuation of USD 7.83 million by 2027, indicating a robust 9.3% CAGR over the forecast timespan. The North American region, led by the U.S., stands out as the dominant regional market, owing to certain favorable factors, such as the presence of an extensive aerospace & defense sector in the region, soaring demand for advanced healthcare, rising need for vehicular safety, the booming automotive industry, and a continual spike in industrial activities.



