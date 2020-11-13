New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- The Borosilicate Glass Market size is forecast to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2027 from USD 950.78 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period. The market growth is driven by increased product demand for the manufacturing of solar tubes, laboratory equipment, cookware, automotive glass, and others. The borosilicate glass is known for its durability and heat resistance properties. The product exhibit a very low coefficient of thermal expansion, which makes it thermal shockproof and doesn\'t crack under extreme temperature changes. It is also lead and BPA-free, making it perfect for use in cookware, drinking glasses, etc. Beneficial product attributes make borosilicate glass ideal for use in a wide range of applications.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Borosilicate Glass market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Borosilicate Glass industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., De Dietrich Process Systems, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Duran Group, Gerresheimer AG, Kavalierglass of North America, Inc., Hilgenberg GmbH, Noble Glass Works Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Yaohui Solar Co., Ltd., and Schott AG among others. These industry players are adopting several strategies to expand their product portfolio and attract a larger consumer base. For instance, Schott AG.



The Borosilicate Glass industry is segmented into:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Non-alkaline Earth Borosilicate Glass

Alkaline Earth Containing Borosilicate Glasses

High-borate Borosilicate Glasses



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Heat Resistant Glass Panels

Display Screens

Lighting Glass

Sealing Glasses

Neutral Glasses

Cosmetic Containers

Solar Glass

Glass Microspheres

Others



Regional Outlook of Borosilicate Glass Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Borosilicate Glass market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



