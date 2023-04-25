Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation Joins VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2023 -- Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation, a podcast hosted by John Engel and Roberto Cabrera, has joined the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel lineup, airing Thursdays at 12 PM PST. The show will begin releasing new episodes on April 27, 2023 on voiceamerica.com.



"Real estate is a subject that brings us all together. We all live somewhere, and for most of us it's the biggest financial decision we will ever make," says John Engel, co-host of Boroughs & Burbs. "That's why Boroughs & Burbs has evolved from a mostly financial look at the greater New York market into a nationwide conversation. It's become a mix of different interests, a combination of The Travel Channel, some HGTV, some financial engineering, some negotiating psychology and a dash of those fix and flip shows we've all become addicted to."



Listeners of Boroughs & Burbs can expect to gain the necessary knowledge and strategies for their specific markets, whether they are investors, real estate agents, or anyone interested in the real estate world. The 84th episode "The Full Fee Agent" with special guest Steve Shull will broadcast on April 27, 2023.



About John Engel

The Engel Team at Douglas Elliman

John's career began as a military officer leading soldiers in the main attack of Kuwait. After, he founded and sold two successful internet companies, e-Media and Paper.com before joining what's become the family real estate business, The Engel Team, along with his wife Melissa Engel and mother Susan Engel. Real estate has always been a passion for his family since he was little, and his parents were fixing up houses in East Hampton, Newport and Connecticut. John and his wife are in their 5th house, an antique that they are renovating. And, they've built and managed two commercial buildings. John's career has evolved into everything real estate and they recently opened a Douglas Elliman office in New Canaan, Connecticut. Douglas Elliman is the leading agency in the nation for luxury real estate sales with 7,000 agents, and The Engel Team is their top large team in Connecticut. Together with their partners in New York, Florida, Texas and California they offer their clients a premium level of service and connect their clients to some amazing properties.



About Roberto Cabrera

With 24 years of experience, Roberto has been recognized throughout the industry for achieving outstanding results: Ranked nationally by REAL Trends as one of "America's Best Real Estate Agents" for avg. sales price of $4.350M. Sold a single family Townhouse faster than any other on the Upper West Side over $10M. He lives with his wife and daughter on the Upper West Side, the neighborhood he has called home for the past 23 years. Roberto was originally born in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Maryland, just one mile south of the Mason Dixon line. After graduating with a degree in Mathematical Economics from Hampden-Sydney College, the 10th oldest school in the country, Roberto spent 5 years in Washington, DC working as a financial consultant. He also studied at The National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts and he's a former actor who once moonlighted as a stand-up comedian. Many years ago, Roberto authored APPLE PIE - The Real Ingredients for Buying and Selling Your Slice.



About Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation

Thursdays at 12 PM PST on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Boroughs & Burbs began as a New York oriented show and has evolved into the national real estate conversation. This is because many of the markets discussed are a direct flight from New York. People are commuting in from Florida, Texas and even Montana. John Engel and Roberto Cabrera talk to the most fascinating and wide-ranging people in the world from Governors and Mayors who shape policy to world-famous designers and architects who shape our nation's skylines. They talk to billion-dollar agents, and billionaire sellers each week, a veritable front-row seat into the most incredible properties, how they're marketed, who's buying, who's selling and why. John and Roberto started the podcast to connect with the most brilliant people in real estate regularly on a deeper level in order to understand their markets and how they help us to understand our own.



For more information about Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation, visit the show page at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4084/boroughs-and-burbs-the-national-real-estate-conversation.



